Justin Sylvester Found His True Self With Help From These Stars

It's time for Justin Sylvester to take a sip.

In just the past couple of weeks alone, the host of E! News' digital series Just the Sip has been able to get Evelyn Lozada, Christina Milian, Jason Wahler and more stars to open up like never before.

But in this week's episode, the roles are being reversed as Justin is put in the hot seat thanks to his close friend and co-worker Nina Parker.

During the emotional conversation, Justin explained how his move to Los Angeles allowed him to feel comfortable to come out as a gay man. And yes, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may have played a role too.

"I was working for Kyle Richards and I was out to certain people in my life and this woman on the show hosted a gays and gals party for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," he recalled. "It was my first year working here and she invited me to it and she said, ‘Hey, this is the party. I know you're not completely out yet so you can decide if you want to come to this or not. I would love for you to come with me.'"