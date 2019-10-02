Katherine Schwarzenegger is very in love with Chris Pratt and she wants the world to know it.

The recently married author was co-hosting Today with her mom Maria Shriver and Hoda Kotb on Wednesday morning when Hoda pointed out she seemed to be wearing her heart on her sleeve, or more like her ears!

"I was just looking at your cute earrings and I saw it says 'CP,'" Hoda commented. Clearly there is only one person that could stand for—Chris Pratt! "My hubby," Katherine confirmed with a huge grin on her face. "I'm married!"

Of course it wouldn't be a mother-daughter outing without a slightly embarrassing moment, and Maria was there to provide just that.

"Those are also your brother's [initials]," Maria pointed out. Katherine was quick to laugh off the hilarious comment, but was insistent that the initials were only for her husband. "I'm married. Welcome!" she teased.