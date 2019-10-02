YouTube
by kelli boyle | Wed., Oct. 2, 2019 10:46 AM
YouTube
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are not ones to leave their fans without entertainment, even during a commercial break!
In a video shared to the Live With Kelly and Ryan Twitter account on Wednesday, Seacrest is seen pouring whipped cream out of a can into the mouths' of audience members. Things took a sticky turn when Seacrest then smeared the treat all over a bald man's head. "We go WILD during commercial breaks," read the clip's caption.
What happens next though was, er, unexpected. Ripa, who is celebrating her 49th birthday today, approached the seated man and licked the whipped cream right off of his head. However, she didn't get all of it, so Seacrest went in and finished the job.
Yelled the fan, "Happy birthday to me!" To which Ripa quipped back, "I'm pretty sure that we are now all engaged."
Clearly, the birthday spirit was contagious on set today.
Earlier in the show, Seacrest kicked off the festivities by filling his co-hosts' dressing room with balloons, bouquets of flowers and a card that was hidden too well for Ripa to find.
As for her husband Mark Consuelos, he slayed the birthday game by filling their NYC home with over $3,000 worth of gardenias. Ripa posted photos of the stunning flowers to her Instagram Story every time she discovered a new bouquet, calling Consuelos the "best husband ever."
And while he did make an appearance on the show today, he unfortunately passed on the whipped cream. There's always next year!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?