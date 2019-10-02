Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are not ones to leave their fans without entertainment, even during a commercial break!

In a video shared to the Live With Kelly and Ryan Twitter account on Wednesday, Seacrest is seen pouring whipped cream out of a can into the mouths' of audience members. Things took a sticky turn when Seacrest then smeared the treat all over a bald man's head. "We go WILD during commercial breaks," read the clip's caption.

What happens next though was, er, unexpected. Ripa, who is celebrating her 49th birthday today, approached the seated man and licked the whipped cream right off of his head. However, she didn't get all of it, so Seacrest went in and finished the job.

Yelled the fan, "Happy birthday to me!" To which Ripa quipped back, "I'm pretty sure that we are now all engaged."

Clearly, the birthday spirit was contagious on set today.