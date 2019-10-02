Prince William Is Wary of One Thing Ahead of Royal Trip to Pakistan

Prince William is preparing for a trip with some spice.

With their first tour of Pakistan on the calendar in less than two weeks, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are gearing up to jet off to South Asia, where new sights and tastes await. During an engagement on Wednesday at the Aga Khan Center in London, William and Kate Middleton met with prominent British-Pakistani figures, including 2017 MasterChef winner, Dr. Saliha Mahmood Ahmed.

On the topic of Pakistani food, the father of three shared some insight into his relationship with spicy eats. As the royal explained, he "love[d] spice, but not heat. "Me and heat, not so good," William noted.

Nevertheless, it sounds like the royal is planning to dig in abroad, as he reportedly said, "I'm looking forward to it anyway. I'm going to need a bigger suit."