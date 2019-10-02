by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Oct. 2, 2019 9:26 AM
It doesn't get any cuter than this!
Kate Hudson has a lot to be thankful for. It seems like only yesterday the actress welcomed daughter Rani Rose with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, but it's already time to celebrate Rani's first birthday. What a year it's been! Luckily for fans, Kate released the sweetest video tribute of some of her favorite moments with her daughter over the last year. Cue the tears.
"And what a year it's a been. A big Happy 1st Birthday to Rani Rose," Kate captioned the photo of her daughter set to acoustic guitar. The video shows moments of the mother-daughter duo enjoying a nice meal together, shots of Rani in her car seat, and a cute moment of her in an adorable onesie at home.
Safe to say that this mama is enjoying the little moments with her beautiful baby girl, and we're enjoying watching it all unfold on Instagram.
Kate, who is also mom to sons Ryder Robinson and Bingham Bellamy, has been very outspoken about her motherhood journey with her kids. "I can't leave her. I'm attached at this point," Kate shared with E! News earlier this year. "I'm still just starting to feel like I'm coming out of that bubble, but I'm definitely deep in it at this point."
Happy first birthday from E!, Rani!
