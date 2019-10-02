Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Oct. 2, 2019 7:45 AM
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Absence makes the heart grow fonder? Time will tell for Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner.
After more than two years together, the two are "taking space apart," a source shared with E! News.The source noted they "aren't officially calling it quits on their relationship" and "it's not a firm split." "They've been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month," the source said.
As for what's at the root of these spats, the source explained, "They fight over ridiculous things and Kylie can be very skeptical about Travis. Travis has been stressed with dropping new music."
While neither star has addressed reports or spoken publicly about their break, the makeup mogul and Grammy nominee are staying in separate places to let things cool down, per the source.
The two are famously parents to 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. "Kylie has been allowing him to see Stormi," the source told E! News. "She would never take that away from him."
While matters of the heart remain in limbo for one of young Hollywood's most famous couples, their love is clear in everything they've said about each other over the years.
Revisit their sweet words with E!'s gallery below!
Netflix
"We was just two kids, f@!king around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don't know if it's real or a fling. Then the second week you're like, 'Whoa, I'm still talking to her, she's responding, I'm responding. We ain't run out of a thing to say,'" Scott recalled to Rolling Stone. "And it got to a point where I was like, 'I need her with me to operate. She's that one.'"
"I really jumped on the bus. And then we rode off into the sunset," Jenner told GQ. "I did the whole tour with him."
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
"You have such a creative, out-of-the-box mind, so I love to come to you to get some advice on how to promote things, because you always have the craziest, coolest ideas," she told him in Playboy.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
"We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life. Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You're my best friend," she told him in Playboy. "Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger."
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
"I love what Playboy is doing right now creatively, and when you presented me with the idea—that you would be behind the cover and creative direction and be in control of the images—I thought it was a perfect fit, because I trust you and your vision," she told him.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
"When I landed in Houston to make up, he—I always kept saying I really want a Stormi chain, so when I landed, he had one made for me," she recalled to GQ. "But probably the most romantic thing he's done for me is, on my birthday, he woke me up out of bed at like six in the morning. He was like, 'We gotta go,' and I'm just like half asleep, like, 'What do you mean? What do you mean?' And he just starts pulling me, and the sun was just coming up, and he had flowers all the way down his house and violin players everywhere...The rager can have a sweet side."
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
"We'll get married soon," the rapper told Rolling Stone. "I just gotta sturdy up—I gotta propose in a fire way."
"She's the coolest motherf@!ker of all time," he told Rolling Stone of the reality star.
Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
"Happy bday wifey I love u mommy u my heart rib toes and all," Scott wrote to the makeup mogul on Instagram. "May GOD continue to bless u and ur spirit. This mark in ur life is the start to more greatness."
"Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling," Jenner wrote to Scott on Instagram for his birthday. "My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I'm so so proud of you...let's f&$k around and have another baby."
