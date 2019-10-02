Tommy Garcia/Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Wed., Oct. 2, 2019 6:55 AM
Tommy Garcia/Bravo
The not-so-cold war between Kelly Dodd and Vicki Gunvalson is…over?! Yes...and no.
On the Tuesday, Oct. 1 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, the ladies had one big group dinner during their wellness retreat and after icy glares and fake smiles, Kelly and Vicki both broke down into tears and seemed to make amends.
The "surrender" came after Vicki alluded to Kelly using cocaine during The Real Housewives of Orange County season 13 reunion, Kelly sent Vicki an animated emoji message trashing her and her looks, Vicki said she heard rumors that Kelly had been involved in a sex train and wasn't allowed at her daughter's school, and Kelly spray-painted a pig on a car, said it was Vicki, and proceeded to crush it. That's just what was shown to viewers. And then they kissed and made up.
"That was really weird," Gina Kirschenheiter said about their dinner tears. "Super uncomfortable."
They started to cry after they both said they were pretty.
"I don't think Vicki's an ugly woman, I just think she's ugly on the inside," Kelly said on the RHOC after show. "There's just something there, she just doesn't have a good heart. You know what, it's just easier to be nice and let things go sometimes than to harbor on to horrible feelings. I felt like, maybe I just need to stop being so angry at her and just let things go and maybe things will be easier for me."
So, maybe they didn't make up.
While everybody was happy about the tears and hugs, Shannon Beador said she didn't think everything was resolved after that dinner. Braunwyn Windham-Burke said after the dinner, Kelly wasn't having it. Both she and Shannon declared the whole thing "phony," but not on Vicki's said.
"If I wasn't drinking at all, I would've walked up and, like, left, because I really don't want anything to do with her," Kelly said.
"No, bitch. You say you surrender and then you go back and talk about me saying I'm not allowed at my daughter's school," Kelly continued. "I know how she is!"
Click play on the video above for more from the RHOC cast.
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?