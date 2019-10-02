He also looked back on his "whirlwind" tour of Africa and why he considers it his "second home."

"Every time I come here; I know that I'm not alone," he said during the speech. "I always feel—whenever I am on this continent—that the community around me provides a life that is enriching, and is rooted in the simplest things—connection, connections with others and the natural environment. And as I raise my own son, I want to make sure that what I've learned here–the value of the natural world, the value of community and friendship–is something that I can pass on to him."

In addition he spoke about the launch of their foundation and how the two have been inspired by the work they've seen this week.

"We will firmly stand up for what we believe," he continued. "We are fortunate enough to have a position that gives us amazing opportunities, and we will do everything that we can to play our part in building a better world. We will always seek to challenge injustice and to speak out for those who may feel unheard. So no matter your background, your nationality, your age or gender, your sexuality, your physical ability, no matter your circumstance or color of your skin–we believe in you, and we intend to spend our entire lives making sure you have the opportunity to succeed and change the world."

Meghan, who wore a crisp white shirtdress for the outing, also echoed her husband's sentiments.

"There's so much ingenuity here, there's so much promise here, that given the right level of support and resources that you need, the potential is astronomical, and you can see that there," she said at one point. "And I think for you women, I'm so proud of you and the business you're creating, and also being able to now control your own purse strings, because when you have that level of independence, my goodness you can do anything. So, thank you for giving us the opportunity to meet with all of you, to be able to feel inspired and for welcoming us so warmly, strongly, beautifully to your country, we've loved it."