Lin-Manuel Miranda Has a Rap About Everything You Can’t Stand

YouTube
by emily belfiore | Wed., Oct. 2, 2019 4:20 AM
YouTube
Lin-Manuel Miranda is about to make your Hump Day so much better.
The Hamilton mastermind stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night with his musical, improv group Freestyle Love Supreme—and the talented singers performed a live version of "Tonight Show Pet Peeves."
The group, comprised of Miranda, Anthony Veneziale, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Aneesa Folsd, Kaila Mullady, Andrew Bancroft, Arthur Lewis, and Chris Sullivan, took suggestions from the audience and transformed them into instant riffs and full-length musical numbers.
"We, of course, are called Freestyle Love Supreme, but we don't love everything," Veneziale said while introducing the segment. "It's pretty hard to love everything nowadays, am I right?"
He asked the audience to shout out things that they dislike and then kicked things off with on-the-spot raps about college, open seating in offices, and bunions. "Went to a college, got knowledge in my neck," Ambudkar rapped. "But now I'm in debt, debt, mother F'in debt."
Miranda tackled open seating in offices—and blew the crowd away with his painfully relatable verse about dealing with your co-workers on a day-to-day basis.
"Walk into the office and it's not that I'm bitter," the Mary Poppins Returns star began. "But everyone can see me every time I check Twitter."
"Yo, open-plan seating is not the mood. I'm tryin' to do some work, I don't have any daylight to proof" he continued. "And, yo, I'm tryin' to do a little extracurricular activity, but this is doing damage to my long-term proclivity."
Listen to Miranda and the Freestyle Love Supreme cast rap about everyone's pet peeves in the video above!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?