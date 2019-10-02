Joaquin Phoenix just got put on blast.

While sitting down with Jimmy Kimmelon Tuesday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor was surprised by an outtake from his upcoming flick Joker, sent over to the show by director Todd Phillips. The video showed an annoyed Phoenix sniping at the film's cinematographer Lawrence Sher.

Clad in his Joker get-up (green hair, clown makeup), Phoenix is seen telling Sher to stop distracting him. "The constant whispering," he said in the clip. "Just shut the f@*k up, dude. I'm trying to find something real." In response, Sher calls him Cher, poking fun at his diva-like behavior.

"It's not even an insult," Phoenix said of the new nickname. "Cher, really? She's a singer, actor, dancer, fashion icon. How is that a f*!king insult?" He then proceeded to storm off set and away from the camera.

After the short video wrapped, the actor—clearly unaware this would be played—was visibly flustered.