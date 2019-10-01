Look Back at Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Love Story

Kylie Jenner, 2019 Met Gala, Couples

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are hitting the pause button on their relationship.

Like every other couple on this planet, Kylie and Travis have their ups and downs, so they are handling them in the same way anyone else would: by spending some time apart. A source tells E! News, "Kylie and Travis aren't officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart."

Luckily, these two have their own homes where they can escape to until the source says "things cool down." According to the source, the rapper is staying at his Beverly Hills residence, while Kylie and their daughter, Stormi Webster, are living in the stylish comfort of their Calabasas home. 

And despite their "fighting," the source says that Kylie has been allowing Travis to  regularly visit with Stormi in the month or so that they've decided to take a break. "She would never take that away from him," the insider says.

It seems that Travis' rapper lifestyle is a source of tension. The insider says that Kylie is "skeptical about Travis" and it doesn't help that he's been "stressed" with the release of new music. 

But, if these two have proven anything, it's that they can withstand any obstacle thrown their way. 

To see how their romance has withstood the test of time, check out their romance rewind gallery here!

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Instagram

July 21, 2019

"partners in crime 4 evaaa," Kylie wrote in IG.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

Bob Levey/Getty Images

April 26, 2017

Jenner and Scott are spotted attending a Houston Rockets game together after sparking romance rumors at Coachella. "They were together a bunch at Coachella. It's a fling right now," a source told E! News this past spring. "It hasn't developed into anything yet but they are feeling each other for sure." 

That same week, the duo was also spotted together at a mall in Houston. "They were holding hands and they were definitely all over each other," an eyewitness told E! News.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

Patriot Pics/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

April 29, 2017

Jenner and Scott show PDA while in Boston where he had shows. An eyewitness told E! News at the time that the two were spotted talking, dancing together and kissing inside the venue, adding, "They looked really into each other."

Kylie Jenner

Gotham/GC Images

April 30, 2017

Jenner steps out in New York City to celebrate Scott's 25th birthday.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

INSTARimages.com

May 8, 2017

The couple is spotted on a Miami getaway together.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

GAMR / BACKGRID

May 31, 2017

Jenner and Scott are spotted having an outdoor makeout session. According to a source, Jenner was saying goodbye to Scott before he left town.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Matching Tattoos

Snapchat; Instagram; Getty Images

June 13, 2017

The couple debuts matching butterfly tattoos on Snapchat.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, 20th Birthday

BACKGRID

August 10, 2017

Jenner celebrates her 20th birthday and receives a diamond butterfly necklace from Scott.

Kylie Jenner, Harry Hudson

IXOLA/BACKGRID

September 22, 2017

Reports claim Jenner is pregnant and reportedly expecting her first child with Scott. She is photographed a week prior to the reports in baggy clothing while out with her friend Harry Hudson.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi

Instagram

February 4, 2018

Jenner shares her pregnancy journey with the world just days after she and Scott quietly welcomed baby girl, Stormi Webster.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Six Flags

Instagram

April 29, 2018

Jenner rents out Six Flags theme park for Scott's 26th birthday. The amusement park bash was complete with an Astroworld-themed cake topped with roller coaster riders made to look like Scott, Jenner and baby Stormi.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Instagram

May 1, 2018

Jenner and Scott jet off for a family vacation as a continued celebration of Scott's 26th birthday. The couple spent time cuddled up on a yacht, enjoying the beautiful beaches of the Bahamas alongside then 3-month-old daughter Stormi.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Met Gala 2018, Couples

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

May 7, 2018

Jenner and Scott stun at the 2018 Met Gala. The public appearance was Jenner's first since giving birth to Stormi in February and Scott's first red carpet appearance with his girlfriend by his side.

ESC: Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

June 21, 2018

Jenner and Scott step out together for Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton menswear show in Paris. The couple brought daughter Stormi along with them as well as Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods as they enjoyed the sights in France.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Snapchat

August 3, 2018

Jenner supports Scott at the release party for his third studio album, Astroworld. The couple celebrated Scott's new music at the carnival-themed bash at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Baby, Stormi Webster, Pumpkin Patch, Underwood Family Farms

Instagram

October 24, 2018

Jenner and Scott get prepped for Halloween with baby Stormi at a pumpkin patch near L.A. 

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Stormi Webster, Astroworld Festival

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

November 18, 2018

Jenner shares this heartwarming shot of Scott kissing Stormi's cheek before his Astroworld Festival debuts in Houston. "only the people around you really know how hard you work. i love to watch you make all your dreams come true. your first festival. we're so proud of you. we love you ��," Jenner captions the sweet photo. 

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

GAMR / BACKGRID

December 31, 2018

Jenner and Scott step out in West Hollywood together on New Year's Eve. 

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

February 3, 2019

Jenner shares a cuddly snapshot of her and Scott to IG with the caption, "baby #2?"

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

February 10, 2019

Jenner and Scott stun on the 2019 Grammy Awards' red carpet. 

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Instagram

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

April 4, 2019

Jenner posts a super sultry photo series with Scott to her Instagram account, captioning it "baecation ����."

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Instagram

April 25, 2019

Kylie and Travis celebrate the release of Avengers: Endgame with a family photo shoot. "oh you didn't catch iron flame and captain lip kit in the credits? sucks 4 you," she posted.

Kylie Jenner , Travis Scott , Stormi Webster , Breakups

