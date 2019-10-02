We also met a mysterious hitchhiker (Lou Taylor Pucci) who was then killed by Mr. Jingles, and a serial killer named the Night Stalker/Richard Ramirez, who tried to attack Brooke and then followed her to the camp.

In episode two, we got some crucial new info about everyone we just met. Brooke had survived a different kind of massacre when her fiance went a little mad during their wedding when he thought she cheated on him, shooting his best man, her dad, and himself. Meanwhile, viewers learned Xavier did a gay porn movie, and was being blackmailed by a guy named Blake to do more porn. Blake then got murdered. It's unclear what this has to do with anything. It's also unclear what Brooke's wedding has to do with anything! Again, on episode two.

The key revelation: The hitchhiker, whose name is Jonas, was a counselor at the camp in 1970 and was killed in the massacre. But he doesn't seem to be staying dead.

"You're not supposed to be here," he told the Night Stalker. "Wait, I don't die here!"

Then he did, in fact, die here. He also died again later, which also didn't work. He also thinks it's still 1970.