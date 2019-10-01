Many will agree that Simone Biles is a household name. After becoming a four-time Olympic medalist and 14-time World Champion, the 22-year-old gymnast instantly reached celebrity status. However, Biles recently shared that she refuses to "label" herself a "superstar" for a very important reason.

While speaking at the pre-competition press conference at the 2019 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Germany, Simone explained, "If I were to label myself as a superstar, it would bring more expectations on me and I would feel pressured, more in the limelight, rather than now."

"I just go out there and compete," she said. "[I] try to represent Simone... not 'Simone Biles' whenever I go out there, because at the end of the day, I'm still a human being before I'm 'Simone Biles, the superstar.'"

It didn't take long for Biles' fans to chime in on her comments, with one person perfectly summing things up: "But you are. You are a goddamn superstar."