She'll never stop fighting for a cause.

Elizabeth Hurley is a talented actress, mom, and breast cancer awareness advocate. The Royals star has been the Global Ambassador for the Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign for the last 20 years. It's a project that she's not only passionate about, but one that brings great joy to her life.

"I feel honored and really pleased when a lady will come up to me and say I saw you on TV talking about breast cancer and I went and got a mammogram," Elizabeth shared with E! News. "I made sure my daughter or my mother get's a mammogram. That to us is the most important thing I think we achieve on some levels."

But she's not just the face of the cause, she's also on the ground doing the footwork to try and learn how she and other people can be more proactive in helping rid the world of this terrible disease.