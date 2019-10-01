Jazz Jennings Is Deferring Harvard Admission to Become Her "Strongest Version"

by Pamela Avila | Tue., Oct. 1, 2019 2:57 PM

Jazz Jennings

Jazz Jennings is taking some time to refocus and recenter. 

The 18-year-old YouTube star took to Instagram to share that "after careful consideration" she's decided to take a break before starting Harvard University.

The LGBTQ+ rights activist first announced she was headed to the Ivy League university in May of this year. However, things have changed since then—and not necessarily for the worst. 

"It wasn't an easy decision but it is the right one for me. These past few years have been so full and busy that I realized I could use some time to refocus and recenter to be the strongest version of myself," she wrote in her Instagram caption. "I am so grateful to have the support of my parents and Harvard in making this decision and look forward to focusing on some self-care and getting prepared to start this exciting next chapter in my life." 

Jazz graduated from Broward Virtual School in June of this year, where she was also valedictorian. 

Sometimes you just need to take a step back and regroup, and we're glad Jazz is doing what feels right for her.

Jazz, who has documented her journey as a transgender teen on TLC reality TV show I Am Jazz, underwent gender confirmation surgery in June 2018.

The 18-year-old told ABC News' Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang that undergoing her surgery was "like a dream." 

"This is a moment that I had always envisioned and just experiencing it was so surreal. I was like I can't believe this is happening," she said at the time. 

Now, Jazz continues to inspire and empower future generations of young people who might be going through similar experiences.

