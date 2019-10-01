Introducing the Mr. and Mrs.!

Hailey and Justin Bieber tied the knot for a second time on Monday, Sept. 30 in front of their nearest and dearest friends and family. The lavish and charming affair took place at the Montage Hotel's Palmetto Bluff location in the Somerset Chapel in South Carolina. And it appears the dynamic duo had the most magical wedding day with their loved ones.

From the ceremony to the reception, the celebrity power couple "were both radiating happiness," an insider shared with E! News.

"They both looked so genuinely happy," the source said of the couple's big day. "They had smiles on their faces the entire night and didn't really leave each other's sides. They both made it a point to say hi to every guest and chat with everyone. It was a pretty intimate reception and they were happy they could catch up with their friends and family and really enjoy the night."