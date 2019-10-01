Save 50% Off at This Kate Spade Flash Sale

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Oct. 1, 2019 1:39 PM

E-Comm: Kate Spade Flash Sale

Every now and again a brand comes along that defines the intersection between sleek and sophisticated. It's a hard balance to achieve but no one steps into the defining role more than girl-meets-glamour lifestyle brand Kate Spade. Maybe it's her bold take on textiles and textures, or maybe it's her wide array of whimsical colors, either way, we know when a fashionista is wearing that little spade logo.

And lucky for us, Nordstrom Rack is having a 50% off flash sale on bright handbags, bold coats, and timeless accessories that will take your cute factor to chic levels. 

Here's five of our favorites below. 

Kate Spade New York Heartbeat Print Silk Mini Dress

Keep it flirty in this chic heart print mini dress.

Ecomm: Kate Spade Flash Sale
$398
$170 Nordstrom Rack
Kate Spade New York Amelia Spade Flower Small Convertible Chain Shoulder Bag

Be bold with this adorable AF mini purse with chain strap. 

Ecomm: Kate Spade Flash Sale
$398
$200 Nordstrom Rack
Kate Spade New York Belted Coat

Sleek meets sophisticated in this timeless trench with redefining belt. Also available in black and soft peony.

Ecomm: Kate Spade Flash Sale
$318
$160 Nordstrom Rack
Kate Spade CZ Heart Stud Earrings

Minimalism meets powers with these ruby heart studs. Also available in white/gold.

Ecomm: Kate Spade Flash Sale
$38
$18 Nordstrom Rack
Kate Spade New York Dusk Buds Ruffle Blouse

Girlishness collides with glamour in this floaty top with stitch-finished ruffles.

Ecomm: Kate Spade Flash Sale
$228
$100 Nordstrom Rack
