The country music community will never forget.

Exactly two years after a mass shooting occurred at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, one performer is marking the anniversary with a special tribute.

Earlier today, Jason Aldean took to Instagram and paid his respect to all those who were victims.

"This will always be a tough day for us," he wrote online. "Not a day goes by that we don't think about our @route91harvest family."

His wife Brittany Aldean also posted a photo at the venue with the message, "This day will always be a tragic memory. Always in our thoughts and prayers #route91family."