Will Kate Flannery Have the Ultimate The Office Reunion on Dancing With the Stars?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Oct. 1, 2019 12:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The audience section on Dancing With the Stars is just as stacked as the dance floor.

At the Monday, Sept. 30 show, the likes of Demi Lovato, Skylar Astin, Zooey Deschanel, Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott and so many other famous faces. So far, The Office star and DWTS competitor Kate Flannery has welcomed the likes of her former costars Angela Kinsey and Oscar Nunez, pals Jim O'Heir, Jane Lynch and Yvette Nicole Brown, so what does the scene-stealer and high-scoring competitor have up her sleeve for the finale?

Photos

Who Might Win Dancing With the Stars Season 28?

"I have no idea. We'll see…I don't want to be presumptuous, I mean I guess I have to be at the finale anyway no matter what happens," Flannery told E! news after her performance. "We'll see what Steve Carell is up to! No, he's busy, I love him though."

Steve, are you listening?

Flannery and pro dance partner Pasha Pashkov tied for the top scores of the night with a 24 out of 30. The duo danced the quickstep to Dolly Parton's classic "9 to 5."

"It's very surreal," Flannery said about the high scores. The comic said Pashkov has more confidence in her skills than she does.

"I think I see Kate's strength and I'm trying to pull out of her that she didn't know that she had. But I think now with each week she's starting to trust me more," he said. "And she's like, ‘Alright, yes, I can do it.'"

Pashkov said the routine he choreographed for The Office star was complicated, but Flannery rose to the challenge "and she pulled it off and she was rewarded for it."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Dancing With The Stars , TV , The Office , Reality TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.