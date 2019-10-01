It's time to tell the truth.

Sarah Paulson revealed her inner most thoughts while sitting down for Vanity Fair's famed lie detector test. She held nothing back, covering everything from her first job as a waitress—she had to quit because she didn't know how to spell the word "parmesan"—to who she believes Ryan Murphy's favorite actress is. (Spoiler alert: Jessica Lange.)

Of course, the proud Real Housewives fan wasn't shy about her love for the Bravo franchise, either. She revealed that if her acting career were ever to plateau she would be interested in joining the cast.

Which one would be her preferred city? "New York. New York is my number one," she quickly confessed. "It's my OG as the kids say." She joked her tagline would be the same as her twitter tagline: "Always hungry." So relatable!

In the moment, she also spilled some tea about the longtime queen of Beverly Hills Lisa Vanderpump.