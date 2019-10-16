While we all would love our own personal makeup artist, some of YouTube's best beauty influencers make us feel like we can at least achieve being glam on our own.

At this year's E! People's Choice Awards, eight nominees will face off to bring home the award for The Beauty Influencer of 2019. For anyone who hasn't attended one of Beautycon's infamous gatherings though, you may need a primer on who these famous beauty artists are and why they are so, well, influential.

The nominees all have impressive YouTube channels where they upload a variety of makeup tutorials, challenges, collaborations and peeks into their personal lives. Fans of theirs line up for hours to see them at meet and greets or purchase $250 tickets to get VIP status at conventions to be near them.

While the format and platform of their content may be similar, they all differ in how they approach their content and who they represent with their voice.