Inside Halsey and Evan Peters' "Very New" Romance

Photo Contributor 609 /SWNS.COM / MEGA
by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Oct. 1, 2019 8:41 AM
Photo Contributor 609 /SWNS.COM / MEGA
Halsey has called it quits.
Nearly a year since the songstress sparked romance rumors with British musician Yungblud, the musical pair is no more.
According to a source, the two broke up in early September. "It was sort of abrupt and it was Halsey's decision to end the relationship. Halsey has been very busy with her work commitments and traveling a lot recently, and their relationship was getting rocky," the source explained. "She's been very busy and focused on her career, which took more of a priority."
Since the split, it appears the Grammy-nominated songstress has a new man in her life. Nearly two weeks ago, Halsey was snapped on a roller coaster at Six Flags with American Horror Story actor Evan Peters, who seemed to have permanently split from ex-fiancée Emma Robertsthis year.
"Halsey has always been a huge fan of Evan's," the source said. "A friend connected them and they had also been chatting over social media before deciding to hang out. It's still very new, but they are both interested in dating each other and hanging out."
It was speculated that Yungblud had caught wind of Halsey's amusement park outing with Peters when he yelled on his Instagram Story, "Somebody take me to Disneyland," during a concert appearance in Orlando, Fla.
With a potentially new romance brewing, Halsey is indeed also busy on the music front with her third studio album, Manic, due out in January 2020. The star rang in her 25th birthday just days ago with a new single, "Clementine."
"Exactly 25 years ago to this moment I was born," she tweeted on Sunday. "I wanted to celebrate today by sharing a new song called 'clementine' and a cute lil video for it that i made with my brother Sevian. Enjoy."
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?