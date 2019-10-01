Ryan Reynolds is here to save the day!

The actor revealed Tuesday morning that he will be starring in the new Netflix film 6 Underground, which will be released on the streaming service in December. The film follows the lives of six billionaires who fake their own deaths and form a squad of protectors helping to fight injustices around the globe.

"What if I told you I know what happens when you die?" Ryan's character narrates in the trailer. "You become a ghost. The best part of being dead is the freedom. We answer to no one."

From the looks of the action packed clip, and given the fact that it was directed by Michael Bay, expect lots of mind-blowing explosions. In true Ryan fashion, he released the news of the trailer in two hilarious Instagram posts. The first features a picture of a DVD Netflix disk with the description of his film on the envelope. "Warm up those DVD players because we're coming to a mailbox near you, December 13th!" he hilariously captioned the shot.