"Why did this happen?" she cried to him. Sumit explained he was in an arranged marriage. He tried to make it work at first, but said ultimately, he couldn't do it. Yet, nobody in his family would listen to him. The whole time he was in love with Jenny, he said. But Jenny, obviously hurt by the lies, wasn't just going to accept the whole situation.

"The way he talked to me, nothing ever changed," Jenny said.

Sumit continued to apologize and acknowledged what he did to both Jenny and his wife wasn't fair. He took Jenny's right to have a say in the situation away.

"It's all my fault, man, I did wrong. I do realize that," Sumit said in a confessional. He said once Jenny arrived in India, by the time of the reveal she had been there for five months, he planned to talk to her about everything. However, he enjoyed the peaceful coexistence between them. "And now I'm paying for that," he said.