Gigi Hadid Saves the Day After Prankster Crashes Chanel's Fashion Show

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Oct. 1, 2019 5:03 AM
There was a catwalk crasher at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday.
During the finale, a prankster jumped up onto the runway at the Grand Palais and started walking with the other models. The intruder, who some outlets have identified as YouTuber and comedian Marie Benoliel, attempted to blend in by wearing a black and white tweed suit and a bowler hat. However, she didn't fool anyone—especially Gigi Hadid.
While security rushed to seize the crasher, Hadid took matters into her own hands. The 24-year-old model blocked the prankster from running off and proceeded to escort her off of the stage.
Even with the cameo, the show was still a success. Spectators enjoyed viewing all of the ready-to-wear looks from the brand's spring-summer 2020 womenswear collection. The show also marked Virginie Viard's first Paris Fashion Week show as the brand's creative director. Viard took on the role following Karl Lagerfeld's death.
There were quite a few famous faces in the audience, too—including Cardi B and Anna Wintour.
Watch the video to see the whole thing go down.
