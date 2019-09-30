Demi Lovatoand Hannah Brown's friendship is continuing to blossom.

Over the past few months, many celebrities and reality stars have forged beautiful relationships. Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid got the ball rolling with their surprise romance, followed shortly by the discovery that Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott is now dating Zooey Deschanel. But, it's safe to say that the relationship fans love the most is the one between Hannah B. and Demi Lovato.

Demi's followers will recall that it all started when she shared a view into her weekly Bachelor nights on her Instagram Story. Like any other fan, the singer would share her opinions on the men, yell in frustration at Luke P. and swoon over Mike Johnson. But no one could've expected that Demi and Hannah would one day be united backstage at the finale.

That day they shared their new friendship on Instagram and since then, it looks like the two celebs have only gotten closer.