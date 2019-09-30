Pippa Middleton Shares Her "Saving Grace" for 11-Month-Old Son Arthur

by Pamela Avila | Mon., Sep. 30, 2019 1:24 PM

ESC: Pippa Middleton, Pregnancy Style

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Pierre Suu/Getty Images

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

Pippa Middleton revealed that her 11-month-old son Arthur loves to stay active as much she does. In her fitness column for Waitrose Weekend, Kate Middleton's younger sister writes that her little one is becoming "more mobile" and that their local baby gym has "been a saving grace." 

"I have been trying to come up with different activities to do with him," she wrote in her column. "I needed to find something more than just park walks in the pram. Our local baby gym has been a saving grace. It's a big space full of fun, soft objects, play mats, stairs, balls, mini trampolines and more to stimulate and physically engage babies and toddlers." 

Mini trampolines? Sounds like our kind of gym! 

The 36-year-old socialite went on to write that her son "burns a lot of energy in this safe environment and learns many physical skills." She also points out that she's noticed her son's confidence building with each visit. 

See Kate and Pippa Middleton as Bridesmaids in 1991

The mother-of-one has also previously shared on Waitrose Weekend that one of her son's favorite activities was swimming—at only six months old. "Swimming is one of our favorite activities. The exercise helps guarantee sound daytimes sleeps, and the movement has improved his digestion," she wrote at the time. 

Earlier this year, Middleton was also seen showing off her toned abs at the beach only two months after giving birth to her son while vacationing in St. Barts with her husband James Matthews

We love to see Pippa and her little one bonding over their love of staying active! 

