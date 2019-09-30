Stay open to the possibilities!

Ansel Elgort dropped some bombs about his love life. Fresh off of his starring role in the film The Goldfinch, the actor sat down with The Times to discuss the project and his current relationship with long-term girlfriend Violetta Komyshan. In the profile of the young Hollywood star he explained why he's interested in having an open relationship with his high school sweetheart. But it's not exactly the kind of open relationship people might suspect.

"I'd also like to find a lot more love. It doesn't need to be sexual. I could be done sexually with my girlfriend. I think we've been pretty clear that I want to feel free to fall in love with people and that [option] should be open, but sexually it can be closed off," he explained. While pretty unconventional, Ansel shared exactly how he came to this conclusion, and why it might work best for this stage of his life.