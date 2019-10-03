This sh*t is bananas—Gwen Stefani turns 50 today!

The award-winning singer has graced us with her musical abilities since her band, No Doubt, broke out with their album Tragic Kingdom in 1995. In the over three decades since, the artist has released hit after hit with both her band and as a solo artist.

Whether your iPod was filled in the mid-2000s with songs like "Rich Girl" and "Sweet Escape" or you leaned toward her band's ska roots, there is no doubt that the star has made a huge cultural impact on music. With her iconic blonde hair and timeless red lip and cat eye makeup, she's also been an influential face in beauty and fashion, even serving as a designer for her own label, L.A.M.B.

The performer also serves as a coach on The Voice alongside her boyfriend, Blake Shelton. Their adorable relationship is great for fans of the musicians, as their blissful romance inspired their duet, "Go Ahead and Break My Heart."