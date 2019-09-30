Space NK Celebrates National Hair Day: BOGO Half Off Sale!

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Mon., Sep. 30, 2019 12:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ecomm: Space NK National Hair Day

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Did you know tomorrow is National Hair Day? And lucky for us, Space NK—the luxury British beauty retailer—is celebrating with a special, one-day-only offer - Buy one hair product, get a second hair product half off on Tuesday, October 1st! 

Running low on all your haircare essentials? Now is the time to stock up on everything to maintain your mane—from your favorite texturizing sprays to doubling up on your must-have color-enhancing conditioners. Maybe you are in the market for a new hair turban or a brush to add to your collection? With this exclusive BOGO offer, get both! Now you can enjoy all the hair perks—or get ahead on holiday shopping—including brands from Oribe, Christophe Robin, Olaplex, Briogeo, Philip B, Aquis, Raincry and more. 

The offer will be valid at all US Space NK boutiques, spacenk.com, Space NK inside Bloomingdale's, and for Space NK brands on bloomingdales.com, from 12:00am EST until 11:59pm PST on Tuesday, October 1st. 

Check out five of our favorites below.

ORIBE Apres Beach Wave and Shine Spray

Achieve the beach-to-bombshell look in moments with this stylish light-hold spray.

Ecomm: Space NK National Hair Day
$44 Space NK
R+CO Gemstone Color Conditioner

Give your colored hair the gleam treatment it deserves with this powerhouse conditioner.

Ecomm: Space NK National Hair Day
$32 Space NK
AQUIS Hair Turban Lisse Luxe

Protect and manage your damaged locks with this soft-to-the-touch hair turban.

Ecomm: Space NK National Hair Day
$30 Space NK
RAINCRY Pure Boar Bristle Smoothing Brush

Smooth, polish, and enhance your natural shine with this bristle brush.

Ecomm: Space NK National Hair Day
$85 Space NK
UMA Intensely Nourishing Hair Oil

Keep your hair frizz-free and silky smooth with this restorative hair oil.

Ecomm: Space NK National Hair Day
$70
$41 Space NK

Celebrate National Hair Dry and more deals at Space NK at spacenk.com!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.