Hannah Brownmight not have found love with Jed Wyatt, but fans think she's found it on the dance floor...

The former Bachelorette star and her Dancing With the Stars partner, Alan Bersten, have been stirring up romance rumors since season 28 premiered earlier this month. Now, the dancing duo is setting the record straight on their relationship status.

Bersten had a Q&A on his Instagram while grabbing dinner with Brown. The professional dancer opened the floor to his thousands of followers—and they did not hold anything back. One fan asked if the teammates were a "thing," and Brown had the perfect response.

"Yeah, we're a thing," she said jokingly, "Team Alabama Hannah!"

Brown's fellow Bachelor Nation alum, Demi Burnett, has also weighed in on her rumored relationship with Bersten. She was interviewed on former Bachelor star Nick Viall's podcast, "Viall Files," and shared the advice she gave Brown before her season of DWTS started.

"I told her, 'Don't s–t where you eat,'" Burnett told Viall when asked if she thought Brown and Bersten had any physical chemistry.