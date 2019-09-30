Hailey Bieber is already making a fashion statement before her wedding day.

As the countdown continues for the model's ceremony with Justin Bieber later today, fans can't stop talking about the bride-to-be's look during her rehearsal dinner.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, Hailey sported the taffeta mini cocotte dress from Vivienne Westwood. She completed her beautiful look with Jimmy Choo heels that are valued at close to $975.

As for Justin's look, he had Beliebers buzzing with his fresh haircut. As for fashion, he wore a white polo shirt and black pants with loafers.

"Hailey and Justin wanted the party to be a casual get together to celebrate everyone together under one roof and celebrate their love," a source shared with E! News. "The attire was casual chic."