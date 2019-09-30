Instagram / Amy Schumer
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Sep. 30, 2019 9:16 AM
Instagram / Amy Schumer
As Amy Schumer said, it's #norush.
Nearly five months since becoming a first-time mom and giving birth to her son, Gene, the Emmy winner took to social media with a candid reaction about pregnancy weight loss. The post comes just days after Jessica Simpsontold fans she has lost 100 pounds since giving birth to her daughter, Birdie, in March.
"6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240)," Simpson wrote on Instagram last week. "My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder."
"Ok Simpson! Well ive lost 10 pounds and 100 dollars to my sister playing poker," Schumer quipped in a caption for a photo of her and her sister, Kim Caramele. "#norush#givememymoneybackkim."
During a recent appearance on HSN, the fashion mogul got candid about the ways pregnancy has permanently changed her body despite her diet and fitness regimen.
"I don't think I'll ever get back to [my skinny jeans]. I save them and say like, 'One day,' but I think after having kids, I don't think that your hips really ever go completely back," the star said. "Your body changes!"
And, as Schumer made clear in her post, it's a personal process for every mom.
"We were kind of just getting in shape between kids and now it was sort of ok, I want to look fierce again and look great, confident and energized and I want to do it in a sustainable way," Harley Pasternak told E! News of Simpson. "That was her main goal."
