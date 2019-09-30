We're upside down, bouncing off the ceilings at this news: Stranger Things has been officially renewed for a fourth season.

Netflix announced the renewal, which seemed like a given, via press release and Twitter. Additionally, the streaming platform signed creators The Duffer Brothers—that's Matt and Ross Duffer—to a multi-year overall deal for both film and TV series.

"The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we're thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love," Ted Sarandos, chief content officer of Netflix, said in a statement. "We can't wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down."