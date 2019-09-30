Do it for the 'gram!

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are still going strong. The couple has not been shy about showing their love and support for each other over the course of their relationship. On Sunday, the actor was spotted snapping pics of his lady during the 2019 Rock in Rio festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Turns out he's not just a great actor, but he's also an amazing Instagram boyfriend. Jessie posted the pics that her boo took on her Instagram page, and he got some pretty amazing shots. "[Pics] of me in BR by Channing Tatum," she captioned the photo.

At a concert recently, Jessie revealed a new song she had written that appears to be about Channing. "Where you go I know I want to follow / Let's make a promise on today / Take it slow, baby steps so we don't know when what comes next. Let's be still, just stay calm, so we're not rushing what we are," she wrote. So it looks like these two are in it for the long haul.