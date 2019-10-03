Kourtney Kardashian is taking the kids to Santa's motherland, and as far as additional travelers go, she's saying the more the merrier.

"I'm going to Finland for spring break," the Poosh founder explains in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians. And though she originally planned the wintry getaway with children Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick in mind, Kourtney goes on to tell Khloe Kardashian that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie—Scott's girlfriend of two years—will be joining them too.

"I just said to Scott, like, 'Do you want to invite Sofia?'" recounts the mom of three, reminding her sister that this won't be the first time the three adults have traveled together.

"You are such a great co-parenter," Khloe commends.

And while Kourtney couldn't agree more, she also makes sure to emphasize the general pleasantness of the trio's group dynamic. "They don't make me feel like I'm left out though, which is nice," she notes of the vacation-time vibe with Scott and Sofia. "Or else I wouldn't go, or invite [Sofia] to come."