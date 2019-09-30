Kylie Jenner Gets Back to Business After Hospitalization

Kylie Jenner is back.

After experiencing a bit of a health scare last week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star proved she's feeling much better by posting a picture of herself on Instagram.

The snapshot showed the makeup mogul traveling in a private jet with her mom Kris Jenner. The famous family members were twinning in black ensembles and toted matching handbags. They also accessorized their looks with a touch of bling.

"Business meetings," the 22-year-old star captioned the photo.

Last week, the Kylie Cosmetics head was hospitalized and had to miss the launch of her new collaboration with Balmain's Olivier Rousteing. She shared the news on Instagram.

"Hi guys! So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier," she wrote at the time. "Unfortunately, I'm really sick and unable to travel. I'm heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit."