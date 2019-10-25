Kanye West Drops Jesus Is King: Listen to the Album

Kanye West's fans are feeling extra #blessed today.

A little over a year after releasing ye, West finally delivered on his promise of new music with a ninth studio album, titled Jesus Is King. After about a six-hour delay, the artist dropped the album on Friday morning.

After much anticipation and a prior month-long delay, Kanye took to Twitter on Thursday to finally unveil the album's release time and official track list. The 11-song project marks the start of a new era for Kanye, who was inspired by his own spiritual journey as a Christian.

In a revealing interview between Kanye and Zane Lowe, the 21-time Grammy winner shared insight into his creative process.

"Now that I'm in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me," he shared. "I've spread a lot of things. There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessy had done for me, but now I'm letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I'm no longer a slave, I'm a son now, a son of God. I'm free."