Gabrielle Union Adorably Dresses Her Daughter in Bring It On Cheerleading Outfit

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sat., Sep. 28, 2019 3:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James Union Wade

Instagram

Gabrielle Union's mini-me is giving us major nostalgia vibes and Halloween costume inspo. 

On Friday, Union nearly broke the Internet when she shared a photo of her 10-month-old daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade showing off a cheer outfit paying homage to our favorite 2000 hit movie, Bring It On. The America's Got Talent judge shared several images of her beautiful daughter in the cheer outfit on Instagram and captioned it, "Bring it!!!!! Thank you @runzarestaurants for @kaaviajames Runza Clovers outfit to kick off her very 1st visit to #Nebraska." 

No better way to mark the first time in your momma's hometown of Omaha than to dress up in one of her most iconic movie roles.

Even Kaavia took to her own Instagram account—run by her parents Union and Dwayne Wade—to show off her fit. "Of course I brought it. #Clover4Life #BringItOn #NebraskaGirl," the photo caption on Instagram read. Now, let's see those spirit fingers, Kaavia! 

Watch

Gabrielle Union's 19 Year Old Bring It On Interview: E! News Rewind

Last week, Union's Bring It On co-star Kirsten Dunst confessed during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she was on board to make another movie. The two recently starred in a campaign for Rodarte's new collection and Dunst explained to Kelly Clarkson that she "had no idea that Gabrielle was in it too and then it became, like, this whole Bring It On thing."

"I was like, listen, if they wanted to make another movie, I would make another movie. It would be so fun!" Dunst added. 

Union's daughter may not be rocking an exact replica of the Clovers cheerleading outfit from the teen comedy but this one comes pretty darn close. 

We hope her little one has an amazing first time in Nebraska and can we expect to see her make a cameo in a Bring It On movie? We can only wish! 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Gabrielle Union , Celeb Kids , Celebrity Families , Dwyane Wade , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.