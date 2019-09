Real Housewives' Eva Marcille Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

It's baby No. 3 for Eva Marcille.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and America's Next Top Model alum gave birth on Friday to a son named Maverick, her third child and second with her husband, Michael Sterling, a source confirmed to E! News. Us Weekly was the first to report the news.

Sterling, who married Marcille last fall, posted a prayer on Instagram on Saturday from an Atlanta hospital.

The two had welcomed their son Michael in April 2018. Marville is also mom to daughter Marley Rae, 4, from a previous relationship.