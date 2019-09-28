It's a Daddy-Daughter Day Out!

Tristan Thompson posted on his Instagram page on Saturday a rare edited video of him taking his and ex Khloe Kardashian's 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter True Thompson on a date to Universal Studios Hollywood.

"This made my heart smile. I choose to not share too much about my kids on social but this video I couldn't resist," he wrote. "One of my most cherished and prized roles is being a Dad. Daddy loves you!"

Tristan, who also has a son from another previous relationship, is shown pushing True in a stroller as she appears to use a phone to FaceTime with someone, possibly Khloe, and kisses the screen. The two ride the Silly Swirly Fun Ride together and he picks her up and kisses her on the cheek.

Tristan and True also play some carnival games and he wins her an oversized stuffed Minion. They later check out the Kung Fu Panda stage show and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.