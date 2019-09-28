Britney Spears Hopes "Ya’ll Haven’t Forgotten" About Her Amid Music Break

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Sep. 28, 2019 8:12 AM

Don't you forget about Britney Spears.

The 37-year-old pop star, who has has mostly stayed out of the spotlight over the past year amid personal and legal turmoil involving her and her father, took to Instagram on Friday night to give her fans an update about her well-being.

"I hope y'all haven't forgotten about me!!!" Britney wrote, alongside photos of her performing at a past show. "I'm taking this transition in my life to focus on what I really want ... I've been working nonstop, well, since I was 8 years old in the business. Sometimes it's good to stop and reflect !!!! Miss you all ... I really do have the best fans in the world !!! #fbf"

"Respect," commented her boyfriend, trainer Sam Asghari.

Britney posted her message a week after she made a rare red carpet appearance to support her beau at the 2019 Daytime Beauty Awards. She did not stay long.

Two days prior to the event, a hearing was held to discuss the status of Britney's conservatorship. Her father, Jamie Spears, 67, had mostly controlled her financial and medical affairs since her 2007 public meltdown and the case, which has fueled calls from fans to "Free Britney," remains pending.

Britney Spears' Father Not Facing Child Abuse Charges

Jamie recently asked a judge to temporarily relinquish his conservatorship powers over Britney, citing "personal health reasons." He had had a physical health scare last year, promoting Britney to cancel a second Las Vegas concert residency and announce an indefinite work hiatus in January. This past spring, the singer underwent treatment at a mental health facility.

Britney last performed onstage during her Piece of Me tour in fall 2018 and last released new music in 2016.

Britney Spears, Fitness

Kevin Winter/Getty Images-E! Illustration

Brtiney has also been dealing with a legal feud between her father and her ex-husband Kevin Federline, who filed a criminal complaint and obtained a restraining order against Jamie, which bans him from contact with the former couple's two sons, after accusing him of getting physical with one of them. Prosecutors later dropped the case, citing insufficient evidence.

 

