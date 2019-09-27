America's most eligible bachelor might be a little less eligible.

Rumor has it Noah Centineo is dating Dancing with the Stars alum Alexis Ren. According to Us Weekly, the actor has been spotted around town getting cozy with Alexis on multiple different occasions.

Noah first came to fame after being dubbed the internet's boyfriend because of his starring role in the hit Netflix film To All the Boys I've Loved Before. While he's been single for quite some time, much to the delight of teenage girls everywhere, it looks like he might've found someone to lock it down.

Alexis is no stranger to the spotlight either, and was previously in a relationship with her Dancing with the Stars partner Alan Bersten. Unfortunately, their romance didn't go beyond the dance floor, since they split not long after they stopped filming the show.