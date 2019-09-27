Meghan Markleis paying her respects to the teen who was brutally murdered in a South African post office.

According to multiple reports, Meghan secretly went to the scene where Uyinene Mrwetyana died, in order to pay tribute to the young woman.

In August, teenager Uyinene Mrwetyana went missing after going to a local post office to pick up a package. According to the Times Live, the University Cape Town student initially went to the office to pick up a package but was told to come back later. Little did she know that when she returned in the evening, an unnamed post office worker would lock her in and brutally rape and murder her.

The suspect later confessed to the crimes to police and is now facing charges of rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Authorities found a body but had not yet identified the remains as of the Sept. 2 news report.