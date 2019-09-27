by Jess Cohen | Fri., Sep. 27, 2019 3:21 PM
Khloe Kardashian will be right by BFF Malika Haqq's side throughout her pregnancy.
On Friday, the 36-year-old star, who is a close friend of the Kardashian family and has made several appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians over the years, announced that she's expecting her first child. Malika took to her Instagram to share the news with her social media followers, posting a photo of herself with her pregnancy test.
"I listen to my heart, and I've decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I'm pregnant!" Malika captioned the announcement post. "I didn't know when, I just knew one day. God said it's my turn, and I couldn't be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine."
Malika also added that her bundle of joy is expected to arrive in 2020. The Dash Dolls alum, who has yet to share the identity of her baby's father, confirmed her split from rapper O.T. Genasis back in June after two years together.
"My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!!" Khloe wrote on Instagram after Malika shared her pregnancy news. "I am literally so so so excited!!!! Congratulations Mika!!! I love you!!!!"
A source also tells E! News that Khloe is "thrilled" for her bestie.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
"[Khloe] has promised Malika she will help out and be there for her every step of the way," the insider shares. "Malika was there for Khloe throughout her pregnancy and now Khloe can't wait to be there in the same way."
Khloe welcomed daughter True Thompson, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, in April 2018.
"Khloe knows she can give Malika advice on everything about pregnancy, newborns and having a baby," the source adds. "She wants to do everything with her because it's all so fresh. She is excited for True to have another friend in the crew and for Malika to experience motherhood. She knows she will be an amazing mom."
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Oct. 6, at 9 p.m., only on E!
