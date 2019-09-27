Everything We Know About Kanye West's Jesus Is King Album

Kanye West is delivering on his promise of not just an album, but a movie too.

The rapper announced the album in August of this year after his wife Kim Kardashian posted a photo of the album title, track list and date of release on her Twitter. Soon after, his rep confirmed to E! News that there would in fact be new music. However, one thing the rep didn't mention was that there would be new merch and that the album would be heavily featured in the film Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience.

On Kim's Instagram Story, she revealed that Kanye hosted a listening party in Detroit, where fans saw a preview of his new film, which was a well-kept secret. She said the movie is coming to theaters in October, so fans won't have to wait long to experience the Sunday Service IRL.

The Skims founder also shared that the album release is being postponed until Kanye can hold two more listening parties on Saturday and Sunday, after which it will be made available to listen to, causing fans to breathe a sigh of relief that they will in fact get the music they're dying for.