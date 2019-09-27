by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Sep. 27, 2019 12:45 PM
Khloe Kardashian can't contain her excitement!
Earlier today, Malika Haqq had some big news to share on social media. As it turns out, she's about to be a mom for the very first time.
"I listen to my heart, and I've decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I'm pregnant! I didn't know when, I just knew one day," she shared on Instagram. "God said it's my turn, and I couldn't be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine. Thank you, @Clearblue for being a CLEAR and intricate part of the most important test result of my life. 2020 baby!"
Shortly after the news was announced, Khloe had to express her enthusiasm on social media.
"My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!! I am literally so so so excited!!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "Congratulations Mika!!! I love you!!!!"
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added in the comments section, "Congratulations Mika May!!! I am so beyond overwhelmed with love and happiness!!! God is GREAT!!!! We are all so blessed!!! I love you and baby madly."
The reaction reminds us just how close these two have been through all the ups and downs of life. Take a look at just some of their cutest moments in the gallery below.
In 2019, Khloe and Malika teamed up to launch a special collection of makeup for Becca Cosmetics called BeccaBFFs proving once again that their friendship is unlike any other.
The best friends spent Christmas Eve together in 2018 at the Kardashian's annual holiday bash.
"Christmas Eve w/ my sisters ✨," Malika captioned this sister snap.
No matter what these two are doing, they always find time to take a selfie.
Whether it's hiking, or wine tasting, Khloe and Malika enjoy spending as much time as possible with one another.
These two go way back and we just love them together!
Malika and Khloe were joined by her twin sister Khadijah Haqq McCray to celebrate the reality star's bridal shower in 2018.
"You really don't have to thank people for loving you so I'll thank you for everything else... For being that morning text that shapes my day, reminding me that I'm on the right path, supporting every effort to follow my heart, blessing me with words of wisdom, encouraging my dreams (even the silly ones), laughing with me so I don't take everything so serious and helping me see myself as beautiful as you see me both inside and out," Malika wrote about her BFF. "I love you."
"Not 16 anymore but us crazy kids still love each other," Malika shared in 2017.
When they aren't on a BFF adventure, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her BFF recruit their sisters for more fun times and wild trips.
Khloe might be closest with Malika, but she loves a good twin date.
The duo had a little too much fun playing around in Cuba...wouldn't you say?
While on a trip to Cuba, the Kardashian squad did as the locals do and smoke cigars together.
"Cher: Would you call me selfish? Dionne: No. Not to your face," Khloe captioned this saucy pic referencing Clueless best friends Dionne and Cher. "She's the D to my Cher."
Clearly, these two don't have a bad side!
What's better than hanging out with your best friend? Adding in a few other good pals like Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross.
In 2016, the partners in crime headed to Sin City for a little bestie getaway.
"We're best friends!! We're happy! We're singing! And she's colored! (Malika wrote this caption) give me a high five!!!" Khloe shared a few years ago.
Hello, gorgeous gals!
Malika and Khloe goofed off with Jonathan Cheban at the family's annual Christmas party in 2015.
In October 2015, the two lifelong friends had a PJ party wearing matching pink pajamas.
Come on these photo booth pictures are too darn cute.
The view from the top is always better with your favorite people by your side.
Malika is always ready to hit up a basketball game with her BFF.
"Life is good but even better when you experience it with fantastic people. ❤️," Khloe wrote on this picture from Hawaii in 2015.
In 2014, the duo got themselves on the naughty list at the Kardashian Christmas bash.
The reality star joined her BFF and her twin sister for brunch back in 2014.
OMG, look how young these two ladies were!
"We don't get old we just get better. Love you soul sista xo," Malika wrote in 2013.
Back in 2009, the sister squad sported matching bikinis while on vacation and it's so awesome.
In 2003, the childhood friends rocked butterfly wings, because that's how they rolled.
