The Big 3 are growing up.

Sure we've already seen them fully grown up and the show can pop in on them at nearly any age they've ever been, but in next week's episode, This Is Us is popping in on a particularly hard moment for their parents, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore), and we've got an exclusive first look at the opening scene above.

You see, they just awkwardly high-fived over the fact that their kids would be out of the house at school in a week, and now they feel bad about it. They want to have a fun day with their kids at the pool, like they used to do. But all their kids are busy. Randall's got books to read, Kate has a 90210 marathon to watch, and Kevin just doesn't wanna.