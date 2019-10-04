An internal conflict.

In this clip from the season premiere of E! True Hollywood Story (airing Sunday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m.), Catherine Oxenberg shares the struggle she faced when choosing to walk away from NXIVM. After a nearly two-year involvement with Keith Raniere's purported self-help program, the Dynasty actress reveals she was ready to walk away.

"I didn't want to give up my life for these people," Oxenberg notes in regards to the since fallen cult. "I wasn't interested in being part of their community."

Sadly, her daughter India Oxenberg didn't feel the same way. As India took more NXIVM courses, Catherine says she became "concerned about the amount of money that [India] was spending."

"She said, 'Look, Mom. I never finished college. I consider this the money that I would've invested in my education!'" the 58-year-old actress reflects. "What can you say to that?"

Unfortunately, NXIVM was not the self-help program it was advertised to be.